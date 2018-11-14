Nike Inc (NKE) Position Cut by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 2.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 8.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 91,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

