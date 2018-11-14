Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,508,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.41.

NYSE UNH opened at $269.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

