Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

