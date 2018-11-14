Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 816.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

