Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,580 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 618,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,157 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after purchasing an additional 232,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $249.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

