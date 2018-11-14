Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,193,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,485 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,898 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,851,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,664 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.