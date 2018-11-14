Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.11 Million Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AET. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Aetna by 111.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,818 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Aetna by 41.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,023,000 after acquiring an additional 361,170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aetna by 258.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,808,000 after acquiring an additional 348,979 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aetna during the second quarter worth approximately $61,616,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aetna by 19,750.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AET. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Shares of AET opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-19-11-million-position-in-aetna-inc-aet.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.