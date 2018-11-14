Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Nordson worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $690,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 71.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/nordson-co-ndsn-shares-sold-by-gwk-investment-management-llc.html.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.