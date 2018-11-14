Northern Trust Corp Has $8.28 Million Holdings in National Commerce Corp (NCOM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,764 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Commerce were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Commerce by 62.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of National Commerce by 32.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCOM opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. National Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Commerce Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

