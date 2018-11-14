Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

NRE stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.63 million. Research analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 296.5% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,335,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after buying an additional 998,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 43.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 1,876.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 301,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.