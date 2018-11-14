Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 103,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 84.82%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $455,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $807,980 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after acquiring an additional 99,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 447,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7,040.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 407,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

