Nouveau Monde Graphite (NOU) PT Raised to C$0.80 at Eight Capital

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

NOU opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

In related news, insider Armand Turpin acquired 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 182,800 shares of company stock worth $55,749.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

