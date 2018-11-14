Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

