Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NVUS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,667. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Novus Therapeutics news, President Catherine C. Turkel purchased 33,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 61,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,290.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NVUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/novus-therapeutics-nvus-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.