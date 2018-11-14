Nuls Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Nuls has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and $3.36 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuls has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00016572 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00148513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00232060 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.38 or 0.10516048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Nuls Token Profile

Nuls was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official website is nuls.io. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, QBTC, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

