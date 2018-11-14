NuStar Energy (NS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NuStar has successfully weathered crude's historic decline through its large and diverse asset portfolio that provides healthy distributable cash flows. The partnership's merger with its general partner has resulted in the elimination of IDRs and boosted the future growth prospects. NuStar's acquisition of Dallas-based private pipeline company, Navigator Energy Services, marks its entry into the Permian Basin and is likely to boost its revenue. The recent agreement to sell its UK assets in a bid to improve its leverage metrics also bode well. However, NuStar's reduction of the 2018 EBITDA guidance has raised concerns. Weaker performance from its storage unit over the past few quarters is another cause of worry. Further, partnership’s high leverage remains a major headwind. As such, NuStar warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NS stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,781,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,527,000 after buying an additional 2,873,964 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,621,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after buying an additional 2,057,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $36,035,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $11,585,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,918,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 461,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

