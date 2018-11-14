Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $304.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.42 million and the highest is $311.90 million. Nutanix posted sales of $275.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,150. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $336,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629. 14.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nutanix by 320.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

