NutraFuels (NTFU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NutraFuels (OTCMKTS:NTFU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTFU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 32,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,111. NutraFuels has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

In related news, CEO Edgar Ward sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NutraFuels Company Profile

NutraFuels, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray.

