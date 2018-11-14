NV5 Global (NVEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $827,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,183 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $95,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $2,823,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $2,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

