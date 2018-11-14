O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,840 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,840 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-acquires-9840-shares-of-universal-logistics-holdings-inc-ulh.html.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.