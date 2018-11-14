Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex by 44.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Teleflex by 33.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Teleflex by 23.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teleflex by 239.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Anthony Kennedy sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $5,548,957.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,248,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,860 shares of company stock valued at $24,800,292. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

TFX opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

