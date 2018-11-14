Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 8,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.46.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $407.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

