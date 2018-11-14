Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000.

IJT stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.34. 12,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,155. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

