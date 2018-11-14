Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy accounts for 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.19 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

