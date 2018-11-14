Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 6,256 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

WBA opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

