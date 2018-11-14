Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,151. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

