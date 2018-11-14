OGE Energy (OGE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

OGE traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. 2,374,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 61.6% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 299,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 43.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 262,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,077,000. 61.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

