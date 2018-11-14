Oil States International (OIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.06

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 19214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oil States International in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oil States International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Oil States International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 300,194 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Oil States International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

