Oilex (OEX) Trading 13.8% Higher

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 43,041,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,332% from the average session volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

