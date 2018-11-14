Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

