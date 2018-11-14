Olympia Financial Group Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$29.52 and a one year high of C$51.41.

In other news, insider Rick Skauge purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Also, Director Diana Mihaela Wolfe purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.09 per share, with a total value of C$32,317.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,085 shares of company stock valued at $257,227.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plan, Foreign Exchange, ATM, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

