ON Semiconductor (ON) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of ON stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,280 shares of company stock worth $742,854 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

