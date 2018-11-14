OncoCyte (OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Several research firms recently commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MED began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

