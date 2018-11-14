Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

