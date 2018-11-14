OpGen (OPGN) Posts Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 373.39% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million.

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.94. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

