Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 508,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

