Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 1,941 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,684,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 815,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Miau purchased 122,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,564,750.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,987.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and sold 8,609 shares valued at $735,256. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/opus-capital-group-llc-buys-1941-shares-of-synnex-co-snx.html.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.