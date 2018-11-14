Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

