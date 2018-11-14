Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 8,090 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/opus-capital-group-llc-sells-8090-shares-of-ing-groep-nv-ing.html.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.