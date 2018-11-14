OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.42

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 22815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,514.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

