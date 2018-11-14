Orca Gold (ORG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 88500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Orca Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

