O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total transaction of $132,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,587 shares of company stock worth $15,662,831. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $357.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.72 and a fifty-two week high of $359.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

