Osisko gold royalties (OR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.36 and last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 128009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.02.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/osisko-gold-royalties-or-hits-new-12-month-low-at-9-36.html.

About Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.