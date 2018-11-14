Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods.

