Osram Licht AG (OSAGF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osram Licht in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Reilly expects that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSAGF. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osram Licht from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Osram Licht in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OSAGF stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

