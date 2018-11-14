Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 58,245 Shares

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 58,245 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $2,976,901.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCRX opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

