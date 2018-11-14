Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 817,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,108,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.
Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.50.
In other Pain Therapeutics news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,426.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,256,000 shares of Pain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $1,281,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,968,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,705. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 233,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 784,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Pain Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTIE)
Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Pain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.