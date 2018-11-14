Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 817,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,108,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Pain Therapeutics alerts:

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.50.

In other Pain Therapeutics news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,426.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,256,000 shares of Pain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $1,281,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,968,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,705. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 233,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 784,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/pain-therapeutics-ptie-trading-down-4-8.html.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTIE)

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.