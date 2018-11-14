Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $212.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, new product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are the other positives. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, competition from several small and big players remains concern. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are challenging as changing customer spending behaviour has recently hit several other players in this space.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -321.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.23, for a total transaction of $7,369,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,178 shares of company stock worth $62,189,621. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after acquiring an additional 925,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,607,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $362,144,000 after buying an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,555,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

