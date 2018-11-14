Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.