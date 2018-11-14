Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $222,000 in Humana Inc (HUM)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $5,296,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Humana by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MED lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $334.07 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,714 shares of company stock worth $8,512,619 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

